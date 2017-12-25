'Power' stars fight for Puerto Rico in new video

'Power'
A still from Starz TV series "Power." Starz/ Facebook

Filming continues for “Power” season 5, but the cast took a break and came together to deliver a special holiday message. In a new video the stars of the popular TV series asked for the continued financial support for the people of Puerto Rico, who were severely affected by the hurricane.

Hurricane Maria destroyed a lot of homes in Puerto Rico when it hit. In a new video [see below] the cast members of “Power” TV series came together to remind people about just how big that event was and how the people there continue to struggle everyday for basic necessities like food, water, and shelter.  

The actors emphasized the point that Puerto Ricans are American citizens, 3.4 million of whom are facing these challenges. They also pointed out that since this is no longer front page news coverage of the hurricane the donations have dried up, even though there is still much that needs to be done.

Together, the cast members hope that they can help Puerto Rico. They are asking for the continued support through donations. This is the Christmas message they have for the fans.

The cast and crew may be on the Christmas break currently, but there haven’t been any announcements about the break or when the production will continue. Filming has been ongoing for a while now, so they wrap early next year. The TV series will then enter the post production phase, with the producers editing the reel and preparing each episode.

“Power” season 5 is set to air sometime next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The plot will focus on the consequences of the devastating death in the family, and on revenge on the enemies. With the entry of the new character Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate), the story may get a little political for the protagonist James (Omari Hardwick).

