'Power' season 5 behind-the-scenes video: Plot starts with tragedy

Filming of “Power” season 5 has been ongoing for a while now, and the producers are finally giving the fans a peek behind the curtain. A behind-the-scenes video from the production sets of the TV series has been released online, with the cast members asking the fans to get ready for yet another action packed ride.

50 Cent (Kanan) started the video off in full makeup and costume [see below]. The main cast members Omari Hardwick (Ghost), Joseph Sikora (Tommy Egan), Lela Loren (Angela Valdes), Naturi Naughton (Tasha), Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick), Larenz Tate (Councilman Tate), and Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe) appeared in the video.

Hardwick was filming a scene in a church, and he said that there has been a tragedy in the family, which will affect “every component attached to Ghost.” Some of the behind-the-scenes footage shows James interacting with Councilman Tate.

Councilman Tate had previously decided to turn the funeral into a press conference, and Ghost was not happy about it. One of the scenes from the next season shows a depressed Ghost looking out of his window at his house. The character may not have a lot of time to grieve because he has to plan his revenge.

“We got the gang back together again. I love working with my brother Omari Hardwick. We’re getting in that work right now,” Sikora said in the video. Naughton said that being back on the set of the popular show was like being back in school. The actress said that she’s happy to be back with the “family.”

50 Cent promised some “surprises” for the fans this time around. Loren said that she and the rest of the “Power” TV series team can’t wait for the fans to see what they have in store for them next year.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube