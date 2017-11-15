'The Last Kingdom' season 3: Filming may be already underway

There has been no announcement about “The Last Kingdom” TV series being renewed for season 3, but a casting announcement for the show has confirmed the return of Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) and his band of friends. The producers are reportedly looking to cast a Saxon monk.

Filming of the popular Viking TV series may have already begun. Fans who wish to get a glimpse of the action and the stars of the show will have to head to Budapest, Hungary, where production is reportedly taking place.

After months of anticipation by the fans this is perhaps the first big confirmation about the return of the popular TV series. According to a report by Blasting News, a casting announcement for the show specified the start of filming to be Oct. 23, which means the cast and crew may be already busy on the sets. The production is set to last till the middle of May next year.

As far as the casting announcement is concerned, the producers are reportedly looking for a wheelchair-bound monk. This will not be a major character on the show, but will appear in the first two episodes in season 3.

The new character is a Saxon monk who has lost the ability to use his legs. In order to make this look realistic on screen, the producers are reportedly looking to cast an actor who is actually wheelchair-bound, an amputee, or has some other disability that affects his ability to use his legs. The name of the character has not been revealed yet.

The report also notes that Netflix may have completely taken over “The Last Kingdom” season 3, in case BBC is reluctant to renew the series. Readers should note that although there has been no announcement about the renewal, there has also not been any announcement about the cancelation of the show either. With the casting news now out, it may be just a matter of time before the renewal is officially confirmed.

