'Poldark' star Luke Norris on looking 'cool' in period costumes and more

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 has begun, but the cast members have the added responsibility of promoting season 3 for the US audience. New videos of cast members Luke Norris (Dwight Enys) and Heida Reed (Elizabth Warleggan) promoting the show have been released online.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the show [see below] Norris was asked some general questions related to the show, and the actor candidly answered them all.

“Don’t work with children or animals,” it’s said, but the BBC TV series has horses, dogs and kids. When Norris was asked to talk about this aspect of the show, he was asked to discuss the worst or the best parts of these elements. The actor described the toddlers as “funny” and “sweet,” and he described his work experience on the show, working with babies, as “great.” As far as horse riding goes the actor loves it.

When asked to choose among Demelza (Eleanor), Elizabeth, Caroline (Gabriella Wilde), and Verity (Ruby Bentall) for the one lady who runs her household the best, Norris chose to ignore his onscreen wife and picked Verity.

There’s one character who seems to be the favourite among the cast members when it comes to seeking life advice. Norris picked Agatha (Caroline Blakiston) for this one. For romantic advice he chose Demelza.

What’s the best part about being in a period drama? The costumes! Norris said that he liked looking “pretty cool” in his costumes, and the worst part about it is that the clothes were not practical when it comes to horse riding. Check out the full video below.

Meanwhile, Reed too appeared in a new video to promote the show. In a tweet about the video the actress joked about wearing a coat that is similar to the one worn by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in “Game of Thrones.”

Credit: Poldark/ Facebook

#PoldarkPBS' @ReedHeida continues our countdown to Season 3! Don't miss the premiere on Sunday, October 1 at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on @PBS. pic.twitter.com/2Wxz9A1RHD — Masterpiece PBS (@masterpiecepbs) September 7, 2017

Credit: Masterpiece PBS/ Twitter