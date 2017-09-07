'Poldark' season 4: Max Bennett cast as Monk Adderley

Ross (Aidan Turner) will have to face a new villain in “Poldark” season 4. Max Benett has been cast to play the role of the new character Monk Adderley, who will go against the miner on the show. Filming of the TV series has already begun, and more casting announcements and production updates are expected in the coming weeks.

“Max Bennett has been cast as the... less than wonderful Monk Adderley,” the announcement on the official Twitter page of the TV series reads [see below]. According to the character description by BBC, Adderly is “an unscrupulous society figure who is on a collision course with the Poldarks.”

Monk Adderly is one of the “two powerful new characters” being introduced this time around. The other character is Lady Whitworth, played by Rebecca Front. She’s the mother of Ossie Whitworth (Christian Brassington), and she’s been described as a “formidable” character.

The plot is set in 1796, a time when George Warleggan’s (Jack Farthing) power is growing, and it is up to Ross to check this rise. The miner will take up a political career, and this will take him to the capital. On the personal front, Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) is torn between her husband and Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse). After the events in the previous season, Elizabeth (Heida Reed) will attempt to strengthen her marriage. Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) will continue to be oppressed by her husband. Enys (Luke Norris) and Caroline (Gabriella Wilde) will also be tested like never before.

Also returning in “Poldark” season 4 are Drake (Harry Richardson), Sam Carne (Tom York) and Prudie (Beatie Edney). Filming is currently taking place in Cronwall and the scenes related to the capital are being shot at Bristol. The show is set to return sometime in 2018. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Official Poldark/ Twitter