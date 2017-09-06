'Poldark' season 4 casts new Geoffrey Charles

Louis Davison joins the cast in “Poldark” season 4 to play the role of Geoffrey Charles. The young man is growing up fast with each new season, and facing new challenges in life. Meanwhile, Heida Reed (Elizabeth) has shared a picture of her and fellow cast member Aidan Turner (Ross) from the production set.

Fans last saw Harry Marcus play the role of Geoffrey Charles, and now Davison will take on this role.

Geoffrey is the son of Francis (Kyle Soller) and Elizabeth. After the death of his father, his mother married George Warleggan (Jack Farthing).

Ever since Elizabeth gave birth to her second child, George has been trying to separate her from her son. He wants his wife to focus on, what he believes to be, their child, and has been pushing to get Geoffrey packing off to a boarding school that’s far away.

As a young boy Geoffrey couldn’t do much about the injustice he had to suffer at hands of George. The boy was not allowed to spend time with Ross or anyone else in the family of what George considered his enemies. Now that the boy is growing up, will the Warleggan continue to have his way without any problems?

Filming of the next season has already begun. A scene involving George and Elizabeth was filmed on the very first day. Now, Reed has shared a picture of herself and Turner from the set [see below].

The picture appears to have been taken at the Trenwith house set. Looks like Ross will be visiting Elizabeth again in the next season.

Ross’ marriage is in trouble at the moment, with Demelza falling in love with the passionate Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse), who will be returning to the show. The miner may seek comfort in the arms of Elizabeth.

Our new Geoffrey Charles - Louis Davison! Welcome to team #Poldark. pic.twitter.com/BN38J7sCNg — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) September 5, 2017

Credit: Official Poldark/ Twitter

Polders is back! #poldark A post shared by Heida Reed (@heida.reed) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Credit: Heida Reed/ Instagram