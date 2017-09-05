'Poldark' series 4: Reverend Ossie Whitworth's back with his mother

Fans who believed that Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) was able to subdue her husband will not be happy to learn that Reverend Ossie Whitworth (Christian Brassington) will be back in “Poldark” season 4. He will be joined by his formidable mother Lady Whitworth.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Rebecca Front has been cast as Lady Whiteworth in the BBC TV series. Not much has been revealed about the new character, but she’s sure to set things right for her son when she arrives.

Ossie may be the most hated character on TV, but he has been slipping. First he was seduced and tricked to pay a huge ransom, and then his wife shut him out completely. With the arrival of his mother things may not stay the same.

Filming of the new season has already started, and one of the first scenes that they filmed involved George (Jack Farthing) and Elizabeth Warleggan (Heida Reed). A picture from the set has now been posted online, showing the cast and crew members [see below].

The main plot will be the political battle between Ross (Aidan Turner) and George. The miner turned politician will have to work hard to check the rising power of Warleggan in Cornwall.

Meanwhile, Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) will find her loyalties divided. Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) will be back, and this will have an impact on the relationship of Ross and his wife. Elizabeth on the other hand will do her best to strengthen her marriage after the events of the previous season.

Karen Thrussell from the production company Mammoth said that this will be the “strongest series yet.” She said that Ross and Demelza will be facing new challenges. The dark and reckless streak of the miner will apparently create more enemies for him and result in great losses.

