'Poldark' series 4 introducing new villain that 'everyone will love to hate’

There will be a new villain in “Poldark’ series 4, and it will be someone that the fans will “love to hate,” according to series creator and writer Debbie Horsfield. The cast and crew are currently busy filming, and the show will premiere sometime next summer.

The new villain that the fans can look forward to next year is Monk Adderley, Horsfield revealed in an interview with Radio Times. This is a character that Ross (Aidan Turner) will meet in London after taking George’s (Jack Farthing) seat in the parliament.

“He’s completely amoral but such a vividly drawn character,” Horsefield said about Monk Adderley. The villain is George’s friend, and he will clash with Ross. The writer described the new villain as someone who “everyone will love to hate.”

Ross has not been keen on going to Westminister, but something “catastrophic” will happen in the premiere episode of series 4 and this will force the young miner to rethink his approach to chasing power and position. Ross will realise that in order to have the power to make the changes he wants he will have to “get out o his comfort zone.”

A change of scene from Cornwall to London will be a “treat” to the viewers, according to Horsefield. The other characters that the fans will get to meet in London are Prime Minister William Pitt and anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce.

On the personal front, series 4 will explore why Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) chose to go with Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse). Horsefield teased that Demelza’s reasons were “many and complex.”

On the positive side, things will look up for Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) and Drake (Harry Richardson). However, the fans will have to be prepared because apart from the “affirming storylines” there will also be some “utterly tragic ones” next year.

There has been no announcement of the exact release date for “Poldark” series 4. A source has reportedly said that they expect the show to return by early summer next year.