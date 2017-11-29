'Poldark' TV series: Tom York on playing Sam

Tom York (Sam Carne) is the latest addition in the “Poldark” TV series cast. In a newly released video online the actor spoke about what it was like to join the cast of the show, and play this important new character. The following article contains minor spoilers.

“Sam brings a completely new energy to ‘Poldark,’” York said in the video [see below]. The character is a devout Methodist, and he came to his new home with his sister Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) with a mission.

It didn’t take long for Sam to gather the people and start preaching on the show. What York didn’t know at the time of accepting the role was that there was some singing involved for his character. The episodes related to the singing have already aired, and the fans have accepted the character.

Sam has an interesting relationship with his sister. While he is deeply religious, Demelza is a little more practical in her approach to life. Despite their best attempts to reconcile this fundamental difference, York pointed out that there’s always this friction between the two on the question of god.

Joining a well established show with cast members like Tomlinson and Aidan Turner (Ross) can be a challenge at first, York pointed out. The actor said that all the veteran actors on the show were very welcoming of the newcomers and made them feel at home.

Apart from York, the other important new additions were Harry Richardson (Drake), Ellise Chappell (Morwenna), and Harry Marcus (Geoffrey Charles). York said that all the new cast members formed a bond on the set while working together.

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 is currently ongoing. The show is set to return sometime next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. All the popular characters will return with yet another adventure, and this time the fight between Ross and George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) is set to intensify.

