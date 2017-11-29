'Poldark' TV series: Tom York on playing Sam

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of "Poldark" TV series cast members Harry Richardson (Drake), Ellise Chappell (Morwena) and Tom York (Sam). Poldark/ Facebook

Tom York (Sam Carne) is the latest addition in the “Poldark” TV series cast. In a newly released video online the actor spoke about what it was like to join the cast of the show, and play this important new character. The following article contains minor spoilers.

“Sam brings a completely new energy to ‘Poldark,’” York said in the video [see below]. The character is a devout Methodist, and he came to his new home with his sister Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) with a mission.

It didn’t take long for Sam to gather the people and start preaching on the show. What York didn’t know at the time of accepting the role was that there was some singing involved for his character. The episodes related to the singing have already aired, and the fans have accepted the character.

Sam has an interesting relationship with his sister. While he is deeply religious, Demelza is a little more practical in her approach to life. Despite their best attempts to reconcile this fundamental difference, York pointed out that there’s always this friction between the two on the question of god.

Joining a well established show with cast members like Tomlinson and Aidan Turner (Ross) can be a challenge at first, York pointed out. The actor said that all the veteran actors on the show were very welcoming of the newcomers and made them feel at home.

Apart from York, the other important new additions were Harry Richardson (Drake), Ellise Chappell (Morwenna), and Harry Marcus (Geoffrey Charles). York said that all the new cast members formed a bond on the set while working together.

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 is currently ongoing. The show is set to return sometime next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. All the popular characters will return with yet another adventure, and this time the fight between Ross and George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) is set to intensify.

Credit: Official Poldark/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star diagnosed with sprained MCL
Andrew Bogut could coach in the NBL at some stage
Australia retain pace attack for Adelaide day-night Test
Ben Simmons injury update: Sixers point guard suffers ankle sprain
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
Meghan Markle’s 'childhood best friend' says 'Harry has fallen for her play'
Prince Harry designs Meghan Markle’s engagement ring including Diana’s diamonds
'Coronation Street' Nov. 27 recap
What Meghan Markle’s title will be after marrying Prince Harry
'Poldark' TV series: Tom York on playing Sam
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
'Outlander' season 3 episode 11 was originally titled 'Turtle soup'
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car