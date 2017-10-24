'Poldark' writer Debbie Horsfield answers fan questions

'Poldark'
A picture of Aidan Turner as Ross [left] and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza [right] from the TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

“Poldark” TV series executive Producer and writer Debbie Horsfield answered a few fan questions online recently. The questions ranged from funny additions to the show to the more serious ones like picking the most difficult scene that they had to adapt from the books. Meanwhile, a new video promoting the show has also been released online. The video focuses on the brothers Carne, who are a new addition.

The fans had been asked to post their questions online, and responses have been posted on the official Twitter page of the TV series. The cast and crew are currently filming season 4, but the questions were about the TV series in general, and no details about the production were shared.

The first question was about who the producers had as a backup in case lead actor Aidan Turner (Ross) was not cast. Horsfield said that there was no second choice, and they didn’t have a plan B. On the more fun question of adding a superpower or magic into the show, the writer said that she would like to give Ross a lightsaber.

When asked what modern technology she would add on the show, Horsfield said that Demelza’s (Eleanor Tomlinson) kitchen could use a Nutribullet.

Horsefield loves all the adaptations so far, except “Warleggan” and “The Angry Tide.” The writer named those two books because they were apparently “brilliantly challenging to adapt.” When asked to choose the hardest scene from the books to adapt, the writer said that anything to do with a shipwreck or a mine disaster were always hard to film.

Meanwhile, a new video about the brothers Carne has been released online [see below]. Cast member Harry Richardson (Drake) eased some details about the storyline of his character, and what his character’s meeting with Morwenna (Elise Chappell) means on the show. Season 3 is currently airing in the US.

Credit: Masterpiece PBS/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car