'Poldark' series 4 begins this weekend

The adventures of Ross (Aidan Turner) continues in “Poldark” series 4. The eight episode season was filmed once again at The Bottle Yard Studios, which has been the home for the show since the first season that was filmed there in 2014.

The fans are in for a ride as this time around more sets were built for the show than ever before, according to a press release by The Bottle Yard Studios. The costume department, construction, and the prop workshops are all situated on site.

The plot of the show in this season goes beyond Cornwall. Ross will take on some political responsibilities, and that means some part of the story will be based in Westminster.

Producer Michael Ray said that since the show has grown bigger due to story shifting to London, they needed more space to film these scenes, and The Bottle Yard Studios has exactly what is needed for the TV series.

“In three studios, we have 18 sets, including five composite houses - Poldark in Cornwall and London, the Warleggans in Cornwall and London and the Whitworth Vicarage - and this year we were also able to build a period-correct scale replica of the House of Commons,” Ray said about the studio. The producer is now looking forward to bigger challenges in the next season.

An interesting scene that the fans will get to see this year is the flooding of the mines. Radcliffe Caves will once again stand in for the mines. Some of the other filming locations are All Saints Church and Colston Hall.

“Poldark” series 4 begins in the year 1796, a time when Ross will have to defend Cornwall from an increasingly powerful George Warleggan (Jack Farthing). This fight will take Ross to London, as he embarks on a political journey. Meanwhile, Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) will find her loyalties torn.