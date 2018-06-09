'Outlander' season 4: New leaked picture of Sam Heughan

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
Actor Sam Heughan arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

A new behind-the-scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) from the production set of “Outlander” Season 4 has leaked online. The picture shows that actor chatting with some of the crew members of the show in between takes. Meanwhile, Heughan may be on the cover of a magazine for fitness.

A picture posted on Twitter shows Heughan taking a break from filming. The actor can be seen in full costume near what appears to be his trailer.

Meanwhile, Heughan teased that he may be on the cover of Men’s Health ZA magazine [see below]. A video released on Twitter by the magazine shows the actor exercising on the Rower machine shirtless. The objective of this exercise was to see how many calories Heughan can burn on the Rower machine in 60 seconds.

Heughan will be travelling to South Africa soon, the actor teased in his comment. He was in Cape Town last year to film scenes for the third season of “Outlander.” The scenes he filmed there were mostly related to the voyage on a ship.

The events in the previous season took Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to the New World. They will now be seen trying to build a home in the American colonies.

Most of the filming has already been completed, and the cast and crew are currently working on the last block. Filming is expected to wrap by this month, following which the cast members will be on a long break to focus on some of their other projects.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime in November. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. There will be a total of 13 episodes in the season, just like the last season. The plot is based on the book “Drums of Autumn” by Diana Gabaldon.

'Outlander': Sam Heughan answers fan questions
