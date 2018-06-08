'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 8: 'No One's Gone'

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3
A scene from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 2 finale. Facebook/Fear the Walking Dead

John Dorie’s (Garret Dillahunt) life continues to hang in the balance in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 episode 8. A preview video of the next episode shows the challenges Naomi (Jenna Elfman) and the others will face while helping save John’s life.

Althea (Maggie Grace) and the others have reached the compound, but the place is infested with zombies. A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows how all the critical instruments Naomi needs to remove the bullet is inside the infirmary.

Naomi and Morgan (Lennie James) will head out into the building to get the supplies they need. They will keep in touch with the people in the tuck through their respective walkie talkies.

They will soon encounter a problem when Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) turns up. She appears to be angry about Naomi using supplies from what used to be her home.

The other problem they will face is from the zombies. Althea proudly says in the preview video that her truck is built like a tank; just then one of the doors falls off. Will they be able to face the overwhelming power of the zombies?

There will be plenty of action in the next episode, as the heroes mostly fight off the zombies, staying late into the night inside the compound. While Naomi and the others will be busy saving John’s life, Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) will get behind the camera for once and take on Althea’s role. Charlie also appears to feel guilty about all that has happened.

John too feels guilty about putting his friends and Naomi in this situation. Emotions will run high for all characters, and one of the scenes in the preview shows Alicia pulling a gun on Morgan.

Madison (Kim Disckens) will also fight her own battles in the next episode. The character has lost a lot, but she will continue to fight.

