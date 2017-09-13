'Poldark' season 4 leaked pictures show Aidan Turner, Luke Norris and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
Aidan Turner as Ross in BBC TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 is ongoing in full swing. Leaked pictures from the production set show some of the scenes being filmed, which include a meeting at the beach between Ross (Aidan Turner) and Dwight Enys (Luke Norris). The following article contains minor spoilers.

A picture of a scene being filmed at Cornwall posted on Twitter shows Ross and Dwight. The doctor will evidently be shirtless in this scene. The character appears to be relaxing at the beach when his friend arrives to have a word.

Another scene that was also filmed on the beach involved Ross and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) sharing an intimate moment together. The picture posted on Twitter shows the two actors surrounded by crew members as they try to film a tender moment.

More leaked pictures from the production set have been posted on Cornwall Live. The pictures are reportedly from Park Head, where Turner was involved in the filming of a scene involving him riding a horse. None of the other cast members seem to be on the set, but many of the crew members can be seen.

Previously leaked pictures from the set posted on YouTube show Turner with fellow cast members Jack Farthing (George Warleggan) and Heida Reed (Elizabeth). The report teases another major clash between the two characters.

The plot of the new season will focus on Ross’ decision to join politics and run for parliament, which puts him at odds with George. On the family side, the protagonist will have to cope with a wife who cheated on him, and deal with his own conflicting emotions when it comes to Elizabeth.

Cast member Beatie Edney (Prudie) shared a picture online (see below). She said she was heading to Cornwall to film “Poldark” season 4.

Credit: Beatie Edney/ Twitter

