'Poldark' season 4 leaked pictures: Aidan Turner in costume

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
Aidan Turner as Ross in BBC TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

New pictures and a video from the production set of “Poldark” season 4 have leaked online. Aidan Turner was spotted in full costume, and there’s also a picture of two unlikely characters meeting. The following article contains spoilers.

A picture posted on Twitter shows Turner (Ross) in his costume. The actor can be seen smiling as he makes his way through the set. Another picture of the actor on Twitter shows him holding a baby. Fellow cast member Luke Norris (Dwight Enys) can also be seen handing the baby over to his colleague.

There seems to be a lot of fun and games while filming the next season of the TV series. A picture of Turner on Twitter shows the actor having a laugh with the horse handler. The actor can be seen riding the horse Seamus in this picture.

A rather interesting picture leaked on Twitter also shows an interaction between George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) and Drake (Harry Richardson). The scene being filmed is interesting as so far, the two characters have been bitter antagonists on the show, especially George with his distaste for anyone remotely associated with Ross.

A more friendly meeting was filmed recently, that of Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Caroline (Gabriella Wilde) taking a walk together. The picture posted on Twitter was taken at Charlestown, where filming is currently taking place.

A video posted on YouTube shows a romantic walk of Ross and Demelza. The new entrant Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) may have caused a bump in their relationship and will continue to do so in the next season. But there will still be moments of love and affection the couple can enjoy together.

The cast members may be busy filming the next season, but they still make time to raise awareness about social issues. Tom York (Sam Carne) shared a picture of himself recently. The actor is supporting the Child Cancer Awareness Month campaign (see below).

 

I&#39;m a big supporter of clicsargent&#39;s hidden cost campaign as part of September&#39;s Child Cancer Awareness Month #CCAM Cancer can have a devastating impact on families and @clicsargent do an amazing job of helping support them through it! Please support this incredible charity by getting a gold Ribbon today. #clicsargent #poldark

A post shared by Tom York (@tomyork_official) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Credit: Tom York/ Instagram

