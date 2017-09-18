'Poldark' season 4 leaked video from set: Rain disrupts filming

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A poster of BBC TV series "Poldark." Poldark/ Facebook

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 was disrupted recently, a leaked video from the production set shows. The cast and crew were filming in Charlestown when the rains forced everyone to take a break. Aidan Turner’s (Ross) stunt double was also spotted on the set filming a scene.

A leaked video, shot on the production set, has been posted on YouTube The video shows some of the extras huddled under a pitched tent, waiting for the rain to stop. All the actors are dressed in their respective costumes, and even the set pieces were moved to the set to create the right setting for the scene. Apart from the actors, the horses too had to be covered up, to shield them from getting drenched.

Of the leading cast members, only Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) can be seen in the video. The actress can be seen waiting under an umbrella, while her fellow cast member gets help from a crew member to fix her hair.

Meanwhile, a few pictures posted on Daily Mail show a stunt double of Turner going for a swim. It appears that Ross fans will get to see their favourite actor shirt-less yet again on the show, when the character goes for a swim. The water is said to have been cold, and the stuntman was wrapped in a big coat as soon as he swam back to the shore.

Another set of leaked pictures from the set posted on Express show Ross kissing a baby’s head. The scene apparently involved Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) holding the baby in his arms, and later handing it to his friend.

The plot of “Poldark” season 4 will focus on Ross’ political career, as he runs for parliament. There may be a lot of interactions with babies for the charismatic miner, when he campaigns to win against George Warleggan (Jack Farthing). 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car