'Poldark' season 4 filming in three 'private locations' at Bristol

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A poster of BBC TV series "Poldark." Poldark/ Facebook

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 took place in Bristol recently. The crew’s trailers were spotted at Lloyds Amphitheatre, which reportedly served as a unit base for the team. The actual production took place at undisclosed locations.

According to a report by Bristol Post, filming of the TV series is taking place at Bottle Yard Studios, Whitchurch, in Frome and Wells in Somerset, and other onsite locations. There was a lot of excitement recently when the crew’s trailers were spotted in Lloyds Amphitheatre, but a spokesperson for Bristol Film Office has confirmed that no filming took place at this location, and that it was being used a base.

With the Lloyds Amphitheatre as the base, the actual filming took place at three “private” locations. Details about which cast members were involved in the production here have also not been revealed.

Filming appears to have been completed at these “private” locations, as the crew apparently left by Monday evening. The production is said to have taken place the whole day and the night before.

As far as the plot is concerned, Ross (Aidan Turner) will challenge George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) for the parliament seat. The miner’s political journey will not be an easy one, as the report states that he will risk “everything” to help the people of the town.

The plot is set in 1796. Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) will have her loyalties torn, Elizabeth (Heida Reed) will strengthen her marriage, Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) will continue to be oppressed by her husband, and the couple Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) and Caroline (Gabriella Wilde) will be tested like never before.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to air in summer this year. There will be eight episodes this year. Karen Thrussell, from production company Mammoth, said that the producers feel that this will be their strongest series yet.

Related
Join the Discussion
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarskon, Larry Nance available
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases new beginning
‘DJ at your wedding!’: Radio jock boldly peddles service to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton marks 36th birthday with a ‘low key party’
President Trump reacts to possible Winfrey run: 'Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah'
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
'Poldark' season 4 filming in three 'private locations' at Bristol
‘Poldark’ season 4: Film crew spotted at Lloyds Amphitheatre
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car