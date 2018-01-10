'Poldark' season 4 filming in three 'private locations' at Bristol

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 took place in Bristol recently. The crew’s trailers were spotted at Lloyds Amphitheatre, which reportedly served as a unit base for the team. The actual production took place at undisclosed locations.

According to a report by Bristol Post, filming of the TV series is taking place at Bottle Yard Studios, Whitchurch, in Frome and Wells in Somerset, and other onsite locations. There was a lot of excitement recently when the crew’s trailers were spotted in Lloyds Amphitheatre, but a spokesperson for Bristol Film Office has confirmed that no filming took place at this location, and that it was being used a base.

With the Lloyds Amphitheatre as the base, the actual filming took place at three “private” locations. Details about which cast members were involved in the production here have also not been revealed.

Filming appears to have been completed at these “private” locations, as the crew apparently left by Monday evening. The production is said to have taken place the whole day and the night before.

As far as the plot is concerned, Ross (Aidan Turner) will challenge George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) for the parliament seat. The miner’s political journey will not be an easy one, as the report states that he will risk “everything” to help the people of the town.

The plot is set in 1796. Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) will have her loyalties torn, Elizabeth (Heida Reed) will strengthen her marriage, Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) will continue to be oppressed by her husband, and the couple Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) and Caroline (Gabriella Wilde) will be tested like never before.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to air in summer this year. There will be eight episodes this year. Karen Thrussell, from production company Mammoth, said that the producers feel that this will be their strongest series yet.