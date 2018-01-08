'Poldark' season 4: Chance to visit the set and learn a skill

'Poldark'
Aidan Turner as Ross in BBC TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

Bristol’s Bottle Yard studios, which is producing “Poldark” season 4, is inviting people with job offers and a chance to visit the sets of its popular shows. The success of the British TV series has meant that there’s skills shortage that they wish to fill, giving the fans an opportunity to learn and work in the industry.

According to a report by Bristol Post, the studio is facing a shortage of people who have to work behind the camera. They are now organising a two day free boot camp to train people in traditional skills like carpentry, constructions, sewing, and hairdressing, to work in the film/TV industry.

The two day boot camp will be held at Bottle Yard Studios in South Bristol. The training will be run by a local TV production and training company- Calling The Shots.

Steve Gear from Calling The Shots said that while there are many people who want to act, direct or work the cameras in a production, there’s increasing shortage of people who can handle the other jobs that are essential to making a successful TV or movie. These roles include set construction, hair and make-up, costume-making, transport, location management, crane operators, electrics and computing.

The studio ios looking for people from different backgrounds and skill sets, and are inviting people to the boot camp to explore how their skills can be transferred to TV. Gear hopes that people will be able to make the most of the opportunity that is being provided.

People who wish to participate in this two day camp have to be 21 years or older to be eligible, and they should have qualification or good experience in any of the required skills. The deadline for the application is Jan. 8.

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 is currently ongoing. According to a report by Cornwall Live, cast member Eleanor Tomlinson has her hands full this year because she has to reshoot her other project “Ordeal By Innocence,” an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s work. 

