'Poldark' season 4: Aidan Turner hugs Josh Whitehouse

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 appears to have resumed after the holiday break. Cast members Aidan Turner (Ross) and Josh Whitehouse (Hugh Armitage) were spotted on the set in between takes. Pictures of the two actors on the set have surfaced online.

Ross and Hugh may be sort of rivals contending for the love of Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) on the show. However, the two actors are good friends off screen. Leaked pictures from the production set posted on Facebook show the two cast members having fun before filming their scenes.

The two actors are in their full costume. While Turner is in his trademark tricorne hat, Whitehouse can be seen wearing his long overcoat.

In the picture Turner can be seen with a broad smile, and the two actors share a hug moments later in the other picture. One of the crew members can also be seen in the pictures.

Filming of the TV series has been ongoing for a while now. The first picture showing the start of filming was shared online by the producers way back in September. With a few months of filming done, a substantial part of the next season may have already been filmed.

If the filming takes 10 months to complete, then with the time needed for the post production process; the next season may air as early as September. In the past the TV series has premiere dates in either the month of June or September. The producers are yet to announce an exact air date for the show this year.

“Poldark” season 4 will continue the troubles that come with the love triangle of Ross, Demelza, and Hugh. On the career side for Ross, the miner will turn into a politician this year and run for the parliament seat. This is bound to increase the rivalry of the protagonist with George Warleggan (Jack Farthing).