'Poldark' season 4: Aidan Turner arrives on set in tricorn hat

New pictures from the production set of “Poldark” season 4 have leaked online. Lead cast member Aidan Turner (Ross) was spotted in his typical Georgian attire, and fellow cast member Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) was spotted filming her scenes.

A picture of Turner posted on Twitter shows him arriving on set in a woolen cap. The actor later got into his costume, wearing his famous tricorn hat. Tomlinson was also spotted with him on the set.

Demelza will be enjoying the family life in the next season. A few pictures posted on Twitter show Tomlinson with a girl on her hip and a boy playing with her. One of the pictures in this set also shows an intimate moment between Demelza and Ross.

Another picture showing Ross hug Demelza has also been posted on Twitter. The two characters may enjoy a few days of romance before troubles strike again. Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) is set to return in the next season, and his presence is sure to create problems in the married life of the miner.

Another leaked picture posted on Twitter shows Demelza having a conversation with Dwight Enys (Luke Norris). It will be interesting to see how the friends of the couple will react to the ongoing problems the miner and his wife face. The couple may find it hard to keep their problems a secret for too long, and it’s sure to involve many people, especially since Ross is getting into politics.

Another picture from the set in Cornwall posted on Twitter shows an actor in his costume, preparing to film. A large number of extras join the show every year.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to air sometime next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Most of the filming is taking place in Cornwall and Bristol.