'Poldark' season 4 leaked pictures: Tom York joins the shoot

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of "Poldark" TV series cast members Harry Richardson (Drake), Ellise Chappell (Morwena) and Tom York (Sam). Poldark/ Facebook

Tom York (Sam Carne) and Amelia Clarkson (Rosina Hoblyn) were spotted on the production sets of “Poldark,” filming for season 4. Lead cast member Aidan Turner (Ross) was also seen on the set, filming his scenes.

Leaked pictures from the set posted on Daily Mail shows York and Clarkson filming at Porthgwarra Cove near Land's End. The two actors can be seen covering their costumes with a long, red overcoat. Fellow cast member Harry Richardson (Drake Carne) joined the shoot later, and he was seen chatting with his co-stars between filming breaks.

The padded overcoat was apparently necessary to shield the actors from the cold winds of autumn. Readers should note that sometimes the actors are made to wear long coats to hide the costumes, but that may not be the case here.

Filming appears to have gone smoothly, with the cast members gleefully discussing the scenes before filming. Only York, Richardson and Clarkson appear to be involved in the filming at this location at the time when the pictures were taken.

Turner was also spotted on location close to where his fellow cast members were filming. The lead actor was reportedly filming a scene in which he rides his horse. It isn’t clear if any of the other cast members were involved in the filming of this scene.

Filming of the TV series has been ongoing for a while now, and there have been many leaks from the production sets. The pictures that have surfaced online do not give away the plot of the show.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to air in the summer of 2018. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for different countries. The fans in the US are yet to see the third season of the show, which will air soon. 

