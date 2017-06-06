'Poldark' season 3 spoilers: Smitten by Demelza, this character will play a ‘treacherous game'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A still from BBC TV series "Poldark" starring actress Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza. Facebook/ Poldark

“Poldark” season 3 will be introducing a lot of new characters. One of these new characters is particularly important to the story this year. Smitten by Demelza, this new character will take a road that could lead to disastrous consequences for not only him, but others involved. The following article contains spoilers.

Josh Whitehouse is playing the role of the new character Lieutenant Hugh Armitage this year. In an interview with Press Party, the actor revealed that his character will meet with Demelza for the first time at the beach. She is unlike any woman he has met before, something that many men in Cornwall will agree.

"The two of them really connect and become friends but there is an attraction and he can’t take his eyes off her or deny the way he feels towards her and possibly the way she feels about him. He just wants to know how she feels and to be able to get it off his chest but it is a very treacherous game," Whitehouse teased.

At the start of the season, Demelza and Ross (Aidan Turner) will be in a relatively good place. The two have moved on since the big fight they had in the previous season.

However, things may get complicated with Demelza’s friendship with Hugh Armitage. There is also the problem of Elizabeth’s (Heida Reed) pregnancy and the possibility of her carrying Ross’ child.

This is not the first time that Whitehouse is working with Tomlinson. He previously played the role of her brother in the film “Alleycats.” The actor said that Tomlinson is “fantastic” to work with. She may have helped him easy into his role in the TV series.

Whitehouse was initially concerned about playing this important role in “Poldark” season 3. However, he was able to prepare for the role by watching the first two seasons, and the friendly atmosphere on the set made his job that much easier.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car