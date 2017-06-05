'Poldark' season 3 spoilers: Elizabeth will put baby at risk to cover her tracks; George manipulates Geoffrey Charles

Elizabeth will face a lot of stress and tension with regards to her pregnancy in “Poldark” season 3. In a recent interview, Eleanor Tomlinson teased details about her character’s pregnancy and also about George Warleggan. The following article contains spoilers.

The first scene of the next season will show Elizabeth (Eleanor Tomlinson) losing control of her horse. In an interview with PressParty, Tomlinson said that her character will get herself into “questionable physical risk,” such as this losing control of the horse incident. She is doing this in order to cover her tracks and have an excuse in case the baby comes early.

Elizabeth was last seen as being terrified at the thought that the baby could be Ross’ (Aidan Turner). Such a revelation could put her marriage with George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) in jeopardy, resulting in financial difficulties for her. One of the reasons why she agreed to the marriage is to help secure the future of her children, but even on this account she will soon be filled with regrets.

The marriage was not based on love, it is an arrangement that both parties respect, Tomlinson pointed out. Things start of on a good note for the two, but they slowly start to take a different turn when Elizabeth learns more about her new husband and the way he conducts his business. Things become even more difficult when Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) is brought in as governess for Geoffrey Charles (Harry Marcus).

George sees Geoffrey as being in his way, because the boy is the real heir to the Trenwith estate. There is also the problem of Geoffrey’s fondness of his uncle Ross. His mother is busy with her new born baby, so the strained relationship will push the boy further into the Poldark family and away from the Warleggans. This makes it difficult for Elizabeth when the two families collide once again in “Poldark” season 3.