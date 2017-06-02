'Poldark' season 3 premiere date in UK revealed; Expect 'tragic losses' this year

The release date of “Poldark” season 3 for UK has been announced. The fans will have to wait for just over a week to watch Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) deal with new challenges. In a press release, the producers have warned the fans to get ready for some “tragic losses” this year on the show.

While the US fans will have to wait till October to watch the next season, viewers in the UK can start watching season 3 from June 11 at 9 pm. A new set of characters will be joining the show this year, adding to the Sunday night entertainment for the fans.

The plot this time around is based on the fifth and sixth novels by Winston Graham titled “The Black Moon” and “The Four Swans.” The script has been written by Debbie Horsfield. A previously released press release by BBC teased how the writer has managed to weave together the explosive events on the show with the delicate struggles of a marriage.

However, the tone of the story will be a little dark this year, which is evident from the title “”Black Moon.” Producer Roopesh Parekh teased how the shadow of the Black Moon will be felt on the whole series. The producer also warned the fans by saying that there will be some “tragic loses this year.”

Some of the new actors joining “Poldark” season 3 include Sean Gilder as Bartholomew “Tholly” Tregirls, a dangerous yet comical old friend of Ross’ father, Josh Whitehouse stars as Hugh Armitage, a Naval Navigator and romantic poet besotted with Demelza, Christian Brassington plays the role of a depraved clergyman, Reverand Osbourne “Ossie” Whitworth, who hopes to align himself with George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), John Hopkins plays Sir Francis Bassett who is looking for a candidate to lead the fight against inequality and political corruption as embodied by Lord Falmouth played by James Wilby. Ciara Charteris also joins the cast as Tholly’s wayward daughter Emma Tregirls, who takes a shine to Demelza’s brother, the Methodist preacher Sam, played by Tom York.

