'Poldark' season 3: Demelza's brother has a mission of saving souls in Cornwall

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of "Poldark" TV series cast members Harry Richardson (Drake), Ellise Chappell (Morwena) and Tom York (Sam). Poldark/ Facebook

Many new faces will be seen in “Poldark” season 3. One of the new characters joining the show is Demelza’s brother Sam played by Tom York. The actor recently teased some details about how his character’s mission in Cornwall involves saving the souls of the people there.

Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) was able to escape from her father and find solace in the arms of Ross (Aidan Turner). However, she left her two brothers behind, York explained in an interview as per iNews. Her father and brothers become devout Methodist, and Sam takes this very seriously.

Sam’s mission in Cornwall, according to York, is to save souls of the people from eternal damnation. His zeal will lead to some “friction” because not everyone is keen on being “saved.”

In order to prepare for the character, York read the works of John Wesley, founder of Methodism in the 18th century. “With Sam, I was trying to get to grips with him coming to Methodism from a loving place, instead of a darker place. He wants to save people."

Even though many new characters are being added this year, the story is still essentially about Ross and Demelza, York pointed out. The actor added that the relationship of the two characters is “dynamic,” and that the show is growing from strength to strength because of this dynamism.

“I think people can expect it to be bigger, more epic. The stakes have never been higher in series three for everyone and I think people are in for an exciting time,” York said.

“Poldark” season 3 will be action-packed, with Ross getting involved in some fights, Digital Spy reports. Turner apparently broke his hand in a scene that involved his character breaking into a prison.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
Tony Parker not ready to retire, looks forward to 2017-18 season
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car