'Poldark' season 3 spoilers: One way of knowing father of Elizabeth's baby; Morwenna's 'turbulent journey'

Elizabeth’s pregnancy will be a big part in the plot in “Poldark” season 3. Despite the doubts, there was no paternity test at that time to conclusively prove who the baby’s father is. But there is one way to find out. Meanwhile, Ellise Chappell teased details about her character Morwenna and how the character’s journey will be “turbulent.” The following article contains spoilers.

In an interview with Independent, Elanor Tomlinson (Demelza) teased that it is possible to guess who the father of the baby is. If the baby is born with black curly hair, then there will be no doubt in the minds of the fans. The actress didn’t give any hints about the father, saying that it is something everyone is waiting to see this year.

The new baby is not the only one that Elizabeth (Heida Reed) will be worried about this year. Her husband George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) will bring in Morwenna as a governess to Geoffrey Charles (Harry Marcus). This will further distance the boy from her mother.

In an interview with Press Party, Chappell revealed that her character doesn’t really know she is being manipulated by George. She arrives in the palatial house as a “very innocent, young woman.” She gets along well with Geoffrey, but she is also inadvertently creating a divide between the mother and son.

Elizabeth has always been the person who is closest to Geoffrey. But now, she feels that this other lady is taking her son away, even though she enjoys a close relationship with Morwenna.

Chappell said that she enjoyed working with Marcus. “He is so smart and professional but also still a kid so he has this wonderful energy,” she said.

"Morwenna goes on quite a turbulent journey during the series,” Chappell said. She will be a pawn in George’s hands, and her control over her life will be taken away from her.