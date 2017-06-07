'Poldark' season 3 spoilers: One way of knowing father of Elizabeth's baby; Morwenna's 'turbulent journey'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of Actress Heida Reed as Elizabeth in the BBC TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

Elizabeth’s pregnancy will be a big part in the plot in “Poldark” season 3. Despite the doubts, there was no paternity test at that time to conclusively prove who the baby’s father is. But there is one way to find out. Meanwhile, Ellise Chappell teased details about her character Morwenna and how the character’s journey will be “turbulent.” The following article contains spoilers.

In an interview with Independent, Elanor Tomlinson (Demelza) teased that it is possible to guess who the father of the baby is. If the baby is born with black curly hair, then there will be no doubt in the minds of the fans. The actress didn’t give any hints about the father, saying that it is something everyone is waiting to see this year.

The new baby is not the only one that Elizabeth (Heida Reed) will be worried about this year. Her husband George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) will bring in Morwenna as a governess to Geoffrey Charles (Harry Marcus). This will further distance the boy from her mother.

In an interview with Press Party, Chappell revealed that her character doesn’t really know she is being manipulated by George. She arrives in the palatial house as a “very innocent, young woman.” She gets along well with Geoffrey, but she is also inadvertently creating a divide between the mother and son.

Elizabeth has always been the person who is closest to Geoffrey. But now, she feels that this other lady is taking her son away, even though she enjoys a close relationship with Morwenna.

Chappell said that she enjoyed working with Marcus. “He is so smart and professional but also still a kid so he has this wonderful energy,” she said.

"Morwenna goes on quite a turbulent journey during the series,” Chappell said. She will be a pawn in George’s hands, and her control over her life will be taken away from her. 

Related
Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Power’ season 4: Twist in a major character teased
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect ‘tragic losses’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 'Blood in the Water' spoilers
'Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta Lestrange, Grindelwald and Dumbledore in flashbacks confirmed
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta and Dumbledore
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car