'Poldark' season 3: Expect 'more blood'; season 4 to start filming in September

A picture of Aidan Turner as Ross [left] and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza [right] from the TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

A new action packed trailer of “Poldark” season 3, and teasers have been released online. The show promises “more blood.” Meanwhile, Executive Producer Debbie Horsfield confirmed in a Q&A that season 4 will start filming in September.

The new video released online shows George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) holding his new born baby and naming him Valentine. The show also teases Demelza’s (Eleanor Tomlinson) brothers Sam (Tom York) and Drake (Harry Richardson).

Another new character joining the show this year is Morwenna (Ellise Chappell), who falls in love with Drake. George, however, is not happy about this budding love between the two.

Along with the drama there will also be some action, with more guns and explosions this time around. The plot is set around the time of the French Revolution. Another teaser released online shows the Guillotine, which is a popular form of execution in this period. There is also a scene of British soldiers killing civilians. The teaser promises “more blood.”

Meanwhile, Horsfield told Power of Poldark in a tweet that they are adapting the book “The Black Moon” and some parts of “The Four Swan.” The exact point where the show stops in the book has not been revealed because that would spoil the finale. She also confirmed that even though there are many new characters joining the show this year they have kept their focus on Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza.

In another tweet, Horsfield revealed that they plan to have the scripts for season 4 ready by August. The plot will be based on the remaining portion of “The Four Swans” and the whole of “The Angry Tide.” Filming will begin by September.

The cast members will be getting the scripts for the first few episodes of season 4 well before August, Horsfield said in this tweet. This is done because the actors need all the time they can get to prepare for the role, especially since they film out of order.

