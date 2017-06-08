'Poldark' season 3: Eleanor Tomlinson will answer fan questions on Sunday; Character posters released

'Poldark'
A still from BBC TV series "Poldark" starring actress Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza. Facebook/ Poldark

Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) will be answering fan questions this Sunday on Twitter. With “Poldark” season 3 just around the corner, most of the questions may be about what happens next on the show. Meanwhile, the producers have released posters of all the characters, including the new additions.

The fans have been requested to ask the questions on Twitter using the hashtag #Poldark. For those who can’t or don’t want to use this particular social media platform there is the option of using the comments section of the Facebook post that has the announcement, which has been embedded below.

Meanwhile, the producers released the character posters of the next season. Apart from the pictures of Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza with some stunning landscape of Cornwall in the backdrop there are also pictures of the new cast members in their respective costumes.

Tom York looks menacingly serious as the deeply religious Sam Crane, brother of Demelza. There is also a picture of Sam and his brother Drake (Harry Richardson) together. The list of new comers includes Ellise Chappell as Elizabeth’s cousin Morwenna.

Morwenna will come in as governess to Elizabeth’s son. She will fall in love with Drake. There is a picture of the two characters sharing a tender moment with flowers.

The TV series wouldn’t be the same without the horses. Ross and Demelza can be seen riding in some of the pictures, and there is also a shot of the young miner’s ally Dwight Enys (Luke Norris).

All the pictures that have been released, including a few behind the scenes pictures that were previously released have been posted on Pinterest by a fan.

“Poldark” season 3 airs on June 11 in the UK. The show will continue the high drama that results from Ross and George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) working against each other, and the complicated relationship the miner has with Elizabeth.

Credit: Poldark/ Facebook

