'Poldark' season 3 episode 1 recap and review: Shadow of the Black Moon

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of Aidan Turner as Ross [left] and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza [right] from the TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

“Poldark” season 3 started with a breathtaking view of the cliffs of Cornwall. While there were some moments to cheer about, the overall tone was pretty bleak. The black moon cast its shadow on many characters, threatening to take them away for good. In the end, two characters lost their lives. The following article contains spoilers.

The episode began with Elizabeth (Heida Reed) losing control of her horse and getting dangerously close to the edge of the cliffs. Fortunately for her, Ross (Aidan Turner) is close by, and he races to her rescue. Instead of a thank you, the miner gets a tongue lashing, first from the woman he just saved, and then from George Warleggan (Jack Farthing).

Back home, things are tense between Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Ross, mostly because of Elizabeth’s pregnancy. All three characters are very concerned about the possibility that Ross is the father of the child. The miner keeps his mind occupied with the tasks in his estate and the planned wedding of Dr Enys (Luke Norris) and Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde).

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is taking a lot of risks in order to justify the baby coming a month early. As soon as her pains begin, she fakes a fall on a staircase. George calls for a doctor, but he is occupied treating another patient. Young Geoffrey, who considers himself to be a Poldark still, writes to his uncle.

Enys and Caroline have a simple wedding, but the same night Enys has to leave to help deliver Elizabeth’s baby. With minimal complications, the baby is born, and is named Valentine. The same night Demeza’s father and Ray Penvenen (John Nettles) pass away.

Ross patiently watches from a window, as Aunt Agatha (Caroline Blakiston) has some creepy words to say about the child born during a black moon. George has his men lift the old lady’s chair, with her still sitting in it. The miner is not happy about the way his oldest relative is being treated, and decides to pay George a visit the next day.

Ross strikes a bargain with George. The miner promises to stay away from the Warleggan family, in exchange of George taking good care of the estate, the mine and Aunt Agatha.

Demelza’s brothers Drake (Harry Richardson) and Sam (Tom York) are on their way to their sister’s estate, when they meet Morwenna (Ellise Chappell); the governess of young Geoffrey. There is an immediate spark between Drake and Morwenna. 

