‘Pokemon GO’ looks stunning on iPads and iPhones via ARKit; ‘Fire and Ice’ event to provide major bonuses

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Pokemon GO
John Hanke, creator of Pokemon Go and Chief Executive Officer of Niantic gestures during his keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. Reuters/Paul Hanna

According to latest reports, Apple has announced a “Pokemon GO” styles iPhone and iPad augmented reality (AR) that can virtually place objects in one’s surroundings. This amazing new technology can make mobile phone games a lot more exciting.

The new AR software will power games such as the Pokemon games. The new ARKit was announced at the worldwide developer conference. Developers will be able to make awesome apps that use AR with the help of the kit. Fans will be able to place and even interact with virtual objects in their surroundings. The ARKit could become the largest AR platform in the world right from the start as millions of iPads and iPhones will start using it. In fact, developers provided impressive demos on stage.

With the kit, Niantic’s “Pokemon GO” seemed sharper and more stable on the iPhone, reports The Sun. The ARKit will be made available sometime later this year. Naturally, fans are expecting some incredibly new apps to be released soon after. Apple made some really interesting comments during its annual developer conference. It talked about a new upgrade for the Apple Watch and also a new version of the software that would power iPads and iPhones. More powerful MacBooks and iMacs will also ship at cheaper rates.

A recent study showed how AR games offer the right steps to a healthy living. The American Heart Association recently published a study stating that players who regularly engage with “Pokemon Go” are likely to be healthier compared to those who do not. To prove their point, a handful of volunteers before and after "Pokemon Go" released had been gathered. It was revealed that players could walk roughly 2,000 additional steps a day and more likely reach 10,000 depending on how often they are logged in to the augmented reality game.

The figures should be something to look forward to, particularly folks dealing with obesity or are looking to bring down their weight. The Legendaries are coming to the game, and players will be left with no choice but to explore the outside world and catch the rare ones. Meanwhile, “Pokemon GO” fans are also expecting plenty of “Fire and Ice” Pokemon, though nothing has been confirmed yet by Niantic. The “Fire and Ice” event may start from June 13 and will end on June 20.

Fans may earn bonuses for Curveballs and First Throws, and also for Nice, Great and Excellent Throws. The event will launch in time for E3. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on “Pokemon GO.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases supernatural angle for 'Riverdale' season 2
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9: Victoria informs Cane about the lawsuit [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9
'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet
'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car