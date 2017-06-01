‘Pokemon GO’ massive update gets player excited; Niantic taking every step to keep game trending

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Pokemon Go
Tokyo, Japan A man plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a shop selling Pokemon goods in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2016. Reuters/Toru Hanai

Latest reports suggest that “Pokemon GO” may soon be finally getting its most-expected features. A Niantic executive has teased a massive update for the game.

Legendary Pokemon such as Moltres, Zapdos and Articuno, and player vs player battles may soon be a reality. V ice president of strategic partnerships at Niantic Labs, Mathieu de Fayet, spoke to a Brazilian newspaper O Gobbo. There he confirmed that the upcoming update will introduce new features. Most Pokemon games gained popularity for their trading and battling features with other players. “Pokemon GO” has been promising this since the very first trailer. Whispers suggest that the Legendaries are coming and that would just be the icing on the cake.

The features mentioned above were scheduled to be released a long time back but the developer was surprised by the massive success the game received even without them. It now has 65 million active players and has been downloaded 650 million times. The widespread success of the game led to delay in planned innovations. Mathieu said that Niantic is working towards releasing some of these features in the next big update. The game is about to complete one year, and it created history in the world of smartphone gaming.

The game was able to touch the right chords and broke the notion that video games result in a total sedentary lifestyle. It took augmented reality to a whole new level and even made players go out and exercise. Experts believe that once players are able to interact with each via battles, the game will remain popular for at least another year. By that time Niantic will surely come up with something new to keep players interested further. Creating social interactions among players is the key to keep the game going.

Previous reports had suggested that the Legendary Pokemon would arrive before the end of 2017. The last big update, the Gen 2, introduced 80 new Pokemon to the game. It seems 2017 will be a crazy year for “Pokemon GO” and players will love it for sure.

“How do you keep players interested in the game? Due to the large success of the game, we had to delay some planned innovations. Right now we are working on some that are due to hit this summer (in the northern hemisphere), such as giving more value to the choice of the teams, releasing Legendary Pokémon and introducing PvP. One thing we learned with Ingress was that the game can sustain itself if we are able to create social interactions amongst players, and we are working on that,” Mathieu said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
NFL: Teams believe Tony Romo will rediscover his itch to quarterback again
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car