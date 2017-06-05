'Pokemon Go' update: AR game offers the right 'steps' to healthy living according to study

A Pokemon appears on the screen next to a woman as a man plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in Bryant Park in New York City, U.S. July 11, 2016.

Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich

"Pokemon Go" has once again ramped up some excitement with word that long-awaited features will be coming soon. This is in reference to the PvP and Legendaries finally appearing – meaning more stuff for augmented reality gamers over the horizon.

Of the two upcoming features for "Pokemon Go," finally catching a glimpse of the Legendaries is what many will be eagerly awaiting. The best way to raise chances of such is to travel, meaning players are unlikely to spot it staying idle or frequenting a particular place. In short, "Pokemon Go" players must be willing to take the extra step to see the rare Pokemon creatures.

Speaking of steps, the American Heart Association recently published a study citing "Pokemon Go." According to the study, players who regularly engage with “Pokemon Go” are likely to be healthier compared to those who do not particularly because they get up and go.

To prove their point a handful of volunteers before and after "Pokemon Go" came out was made. It was revealed that players could walk roughly 2,000 additional steps a day and more likely reach 10,000 depending on how often they are logged on to the augmented reality game. The figures should be something to look forward to, particularly folks dealing with obesity or are looking to bring down their weight.

The results of the study may hardly come as a surprise, especially for the ones who play "Pokemon Go" the right way. With the upcoming Legendaries, "Pokemon Go" players will be left with no choice but to actually explore the world and hope they come across these rare Pokemon.

Aside from the new features for "Pokemon Go," there are events also to consider. One event reportedly happening is the "Pokemon Go Ice and Fire" event, something that will give AR players the chance to capture more ice- and fire-type pocket monsters. There is no official word on when this will go down though there are murmurs that it may happen in the coming weeks according to a Twitter post from Team Evolution.

That should be good news for "Pokemon Go" players looking to beef up their PokeDex. Most are still busy trying to nab those Johto region critters so it may be high time to add more flavour to daily Pokemon hunting.

Tying that up with the health benefits, there will be a need to clearly take more steps in varying directions to satisfy "Pokemon Go" goals and fill in those lacking slots on one's PokeDex.