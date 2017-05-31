Pippa Middleton and husband arrive in Sydney for honeymoon

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews were spotted in Sydney on the coldest day of the year. They have reportedly set foot at Sydney Airport late on Tuesday night after a flight from New Zealand.

Photos of the newly married couple while on honeymoon have been snapped up by publications in Britain. One Sydney resident named Steven Beale said he saw the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge and Matthews on Wednesday while he was on his way to work.

"I walked past her at the foot of the Harbour Bridge with her husband and, I think, a personal trainer," he told Fairfax Media. Following their morning exercise, the couple boarded a water taxi along with friends and reportedly set out on Sydney Harbour.

Pippa Middleton in Sydney

According to The Daily Telegraph, Middleton and her husband headed to Rose Bay for a lunch with friends. They were also publicly seen walking while holding hands before boarding a water taxi on the harbour.

Middleton sported a white stripy knee-length dress and paired it with a black cardigan. Her financier husband was wearing a blue V-neck jumper. When passers-by realised that she was in town, Middleton waved to them.

One of the locals who got the chance to see the pair in person said they looked very much in love. The onlooker added they kept giving each other loving glances even while they were engaged in talks with friends.

The couple were thought to be staying at a waterfront hotel, which would give them a nice view of Sydney’s Vivid Festival. It is unclear if their trip was supposed to coincide with the first round of the State of Origin series which is slated to begin Wednesday night.

Their visit to Australia follows a week spent in French Polynesia. Middleton was then spotted enjoying a swim.

Middleton and Matthews married earlier this month on the bride's family estate in Berkshire. Their wedding was believed to have cost over a million dollars. Prince William, his spouse Kate and Prince Harry have all attended the wedding. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have both played a role.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle was spotted at the reception that was hosted inside a glass marquee shipped in from Belgium. She reportedly did not attend the wedding ceremony to not steal the spotlight from the bride. The newlyweds were believed to be honeymooning since their wedding day on May 20.

Read More:

Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, serenades him with karaoke song

Melania's camp defends veil for papal meeting after FLOTUS skipped headscarf in Saudi Arabia

ABC News/YouTube