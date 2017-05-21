Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’

A general view shows St Mark's Church after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

A general view shows St Mark's Church after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom, greets Britain's Princes William and Harry outside the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom, greets Britain's Princes William and Harry outside the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Prince William and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

James Middleton, brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

James Middleton, brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, (BOTTOM L), as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, (BOTTOM L), as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, attends the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, attends the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wrigglesworth/Pool

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married James Matthews in front of some of Britain’s most elite on Saturday. Kate Middleton’s husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte all attended what the papers are calling “the wedding of the year.”

Pippa, 33, stunned in a custom-made lace gown designed by Giles Deacon as she walked down the aisle to wed the 41-year-old financier at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. UK’s the Press Association also reports that the bride wore a bespoke veil made from fine tulle with embroidered pearls by Stephen Jones. She wore a Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham, as well as a pair of Manolo Blahnik ivory satin with pearl details pumps.

She arrived with Michael in an open-top vintage car, while Kate and her family arrived earlier at the church grounds to wait for the bride. Although Pippa served as Kate’s maid of honour in her 2011 wedding to William, Kate was only a guest this time around. However, George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, served as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.

Nevertheless, Kate was seen just as busy. She ushered the young flower girls and pageboys from the vehicle and into the church and even helped Pippa with her gown as the bride was about to walk.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and younger brother Prince Harry were seen talking to James’ brother, Spencer, and other guests before the ceremony. Harry’s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, reportedly did not attend the wedding, but she was picked up by Harry after the morning ceremony so they could attend the private evening reception later, a source told People.

The reception was held at the bride’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton’s Bucklebury estate. The dinner was reportedly Scottish-themed. Pippa did not marry into royalty, but she is expected to inherit a Scottish title someday. Her now-husband James is the son and heir of David Matthews, a former mechanic who acquired the Laird of Glen Affric title in 2008. She will be called Lady Glen Affric when her husband inherits the title.

Read more:

Pippa Middleton to inherit Scottish title following marriage to James Matthews

The royal in-laws & the first daughters: Kate and Pippa Middleton & Ivanka and Tiffany Trump