Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married James Matthews in front of some of Britain’s most elite on Saturday. Kate Middleton’s husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte all attended what the papers are calling “the wedding of the year.”
Pippa, 33, stunned in a custom-made lace gown designed by Giles Deacon as she walked down the aisle to wed the 41-year-old financier at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. UK’s the Press Association also reports that the bride wore a bespoke veil made from fine tulle with embroidered pearls by Stephen Jones. She wore a Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham, as well as a pair of Manolo Blahnik ivory satin with pearl details pumps.
She arrived with Michael in an open-top vintage car, while Kate and her family arrived earlier at the church grounds to wait for the bride. Although Pippa served as Kate’s maid of honour in her 2011 wedding to William, Kate was only a guest this time around. However, George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, served as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.
Nevertheless, Kate was seen just as busy. She ushered the young flower girls and pageboys from the vehicle and into the church and even helped Pippa with her gown as the bride was about to walk.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and younger brother Prince Harry were seen talking to James’ brother, Spencer, and other guests before the ceremony. Harry’s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, reportedly did not attend the wedding, but she was picked up by Harry after the morning ceremony so they could attend the private evening reception later, a source told People.
The reception was held at the bride’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton’s Bucklebury estate. The dinner was reportedly Scottish-themed. Pippa did not marry into royalty, but she is expected to inherit a Scottish title someday. Her now-husband James is the son and heir of David Matthews, a former mechanic who acquired the Laird of Glen Affric title in 2008. She will be called Lady Glen Affric when her husband inherits the title.
