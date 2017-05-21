Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’

By @chelean on
  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wrigglesworth/Pool
  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
    Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Britain's Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, attends the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, attends the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, (BOTTOM L), as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, (BOTTOM L), as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • James Middleton, brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    James Middleton, brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Britain's Prince William and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Prince William and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
  • Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom, greets Britain's Princes William and Harry outside the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom, greets Britain's Princes William and Harry outside the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
  • A general view shows St Mark's Church after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    A general view shows St Mark's Church after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
1 of 15

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married James Matthews in front of some of Britain’s most elite on Saturday. Kate Middleton’s husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte all attended what the papers are calling “the wedding of the year.”

Pippa, 33, stunned in a custom-made lace gown designed by Giles Deacon as she walked down the aisle to wed the 41-year-old financier at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. UK’s the Press Association also reports that the bride wore a bespoke veil made from fine tulle with embroidered pearls by Stephen Jones. She wore a Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham, as well as a pair of Manolo Blahnik ivory satin with pearl details pumps.

She arrived with Michael in an open-top vintage car, while Kate and her family arrived earlier at the church grounds to wait for the bride. Although Pippa served as Kate’s maid of honour in her 2011 wedding to William, Kate was only a guest this time around. However, George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, served as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.

Nevertheless, Kate was seen just as busy. She ushered the young flower girls and pageboys from the vehicle and into the church and even helped Pippa with her gown as the bride was about to walk.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and younger brother Prince Harry were seen talking to James’ brother, Spencer, and other guests before the ceremony. Harry’s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, reportedly did not attend the wedding, but she was picked up by Harry after the morning ceremony so they could attend the private evening reception later, a source told People.

The reception was held at the bride’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton’s Bucklebury estate. The dinner was reportedly Scottish-themed. Pippa did not marry into royalty, but she is expected to inherit a Scottish title someday. Her now-husband James is the son and heir of David Matthews, a former mechanic who acquired the Laird of Glen Affric title in 2008. She will be called Lady Glen Affric when her husband inherits the title.

Read more:
Pippa Middleton to inherit Scottish title following marriage to James Matthews
The royal in-laws & the first daughters: Kate and Pippa Middleton & Ivanka and Tiffany Trump

Related
Join the Discussion
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Paul George trade: Hawks offered four first-round picks for Pacers superstar at NBA Trade Deadline
2017 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics lose Isaiah Thomas for rest of the postseason
Golden State Warriors just a win away from 2017 NBA Finals
Chris Jericho could have won another major WWE title if not for Goldberg
Rising Australian star Destanee Aiava to enter 2017 French Open via qualifying
Rising Australian star Destanee Aiava to enter 2017 French Open via qualifying
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Another confirmation of a Jedi Force ghost
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car