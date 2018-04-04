Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests

A new study had linked eating pasta with weight loss. Researchers observed that a low-GI diet that includes pasta can help in losing up to half a kilogram over 12 weeks.

Canadian researchers’ ground-breaking food discovery revealed that pasta can help in weight loss lose when consumed as part of a low Glycemic Index (GI) diet. The researchers from St Michael’s Hospital and the University of Toronto looked into the results from 30 various studies of people who included pasta in a low glycemic index diet.

About 2,500 participants ate 3.3 servings of pasta (one serving equals one-half of a cup of cooked pasta) each week for 12 weeks and stuck to a low-GI diet. After three months, weight loss of about half a kilogram per dieter was observed.

The pasta-eaters did not gain weight but lost about one pound after 12 weeks. Lead author confirmed in a statement that pasta did not contribute to increase in body fat or weight gain.

John Sievenpiper, MD, PhD, a clinician scientist at St Michael’s Hospital, added that analysis showed a small weight loss. “So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a low GI diet,” he said.

Pasta is a refined carbohydrate, but it has a low-GI. A food that is low-GI, the Dietitians Association of Australia states, is one with an index of less than 55 that is slowly digested and absorbed.

A low-GI diet aims to provide a gradual stream of energy from one meal to the next, cut insulin levels and insulin resistance and help an individual feel fuller for longer. For people living with diabetes, such type of diet aims to keep blood glucose levels stable.

It is likely that pasta has a lower GI than other fibre-rich foods such as potatoes with skin and whole-wheat bread. “The present evidence means that pasta may be highlighted as an important example of a low-GI food that can contribute to a low-GI dietary pattern, a pattern which in turn may potentially improve cardiometabolic risk without an adverse effect on weight control.”

As for pasta sauces or toppings, such was not addressed in the study. It must be noted though that a low-GI dish made of pasta can become fatty if consumed with a high-GI sauce. A 2016 study showed that pasta consumption was associated with lower BMI and lower prevalence of overweight and obesity.