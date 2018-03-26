Eating regularly rather than dieting for long-term weight management

By on
Mediterranean Diet
Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. Reuters/Albert Gea

Eating regularly is a common factor among young men and women who succeeded in managing their weight in the long term, a recent study conducted at the University of Helsinki has revealed. A researcher said dieting and skipping meals appear to accelerate getting fatter in the long term.

Ulla Kärkkäinen, a licensed nutritional therapist at the University of Helsinki, said people often try preventing and managing excess weight and obesity through skipping meals and dieting. But in the long run, these approaches seem to actually speed up getting fatter instead of preventing it.

Kärkkäinen said understanding the factors underlying weight management that precedes the gain or primary weight management is important to efficiently prevent weight gain. The findings of the study suggest that even more crucial to effective weight management is to refrain from dieting and observe regular eating habits. Regular and sufficient meals help in managing a person’s eating habits and weight management in the long term.

Generally, weight management guidance typically points to eating less and exercising more. But the findings of the extensive population study indicate that losing weight is not an efficient weight management method in the long run.

The factors underlying an effective weight management appear to change between the short and long term and are partly gender-specific. Kärkkäinen said their findings demonstrate that an improved focus on individual differences will benefit weight management.

The study on weight management was part of the extensive FinnTwin 16 study. Over 4,900 young men and women participated in it. They answered surveys mapping out factors that affect weight as well as weight change when the participants were 24 years old, and again after ten years.

A number of subjects gained weight during the decade in between. Just 7.5 percent of women and 3.8 percent of men lost weight over the period. The mean gain in women was 0.9 kg per year while the corresponding gain was 1.0 kg in men between the ages of 24 and 34.

Giving birth to two or more kids, poor contentment with life, and regular consumption of sweetened beverages are other factors that increased the risk of gaining weight for women. Smoking is another factor that increases the risk of gaining weight for men. In women, physical activity is a factor protecting from weight gain. The study, which was led by Associate Professor Anna Keski-Rahkonen, has been published in the international Eating Behaviors journal.

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Canelo Alvarez suspended, rematch vs Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari drivers to pole
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star sprains MCL in return game
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: The life of Frasers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: LAPD vs. Maze
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Maggie vs. The Saviors
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan teases new villain details
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30: Audrey gets robbed by a gang
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30 [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 spoilers: Mystery behind 'black badge' revealed
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2 may explore Section 31
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car