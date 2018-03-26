Eating regularly rather than dieting for long-term weight management

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008.

Eating regularly is a common factor among young men and women who succeeded in managing their weight in the long term, a recent study conducted at the University of Helsinki has revealed. A researcher said dieting and skipping meals appear to accelerate getting fatter in the long term.

Ulla Kärkkäinen, a licensed nutritional therapist at the University of Helsinki, said people often try preventing and managing excess weight and obesity through skipping meals and dieting. But in the long run, these approaches seem to actually speed up getting fatter instead of preventing it.

Kärkkäinen said understanding the factors underlying weight management that precedes the gain or primary weight management is important to efficiently prevent weight gain. The findings of the study suggest that even more crucial to effective weight management is to refrain from dieting and observe regular eating habits. Regular and sufficient meals help in managing a person’s eating habits and weight management in the long term.

Generally, weight management guidance typically points to eating less and exercising more. But the findings of the extensive population study indicate that losing weight is not an efficient weight management method in the long run.

The factors underlying an effective weight management appear to change between the short and long term and are partly gender-specific. Kärkkäinen said their findings demonstrate that an improved focus on individual differences will benefit weight management.

The study on weight management was part of the extensive FinnTwin 16 study. Over 4,900 young men and women participated in it. They answered surveys mapping out factors that affect weight as well as weight change when the participants were 24 years old, and again after ten years.

A number of subjects gained weight during the decade in between. Just 7.5 percent of women and 3.8 percent of men lost weight over the period. The mean gain in women was 0.9 kg per year while the corresponding gain was 1.0 kg in men between the ages of 24 and 34.

Giving birth to two or more kids, poor contentment with life, and regular consumption of sweetened beverages are other factors that increased the risk of gaining weight for women. Smoking is another factor that increases the risk of gaining weight for men. In women, physical activity is a factor protecting from weight gain. The study, which was led by Associate Professor Anna Keski-Rahkonen, has been published in the international Eating Behaviors journal.