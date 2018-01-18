'Outlander' stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hammer online poll

Actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Starz "Outlander" during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015.

It’s no surprise for “Outlander” and its cast members to win an online poll, but the landslide victory of Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) in a recent poll puts them miles ahead of their competition. The highly active fan base of the show has given the actors another victory.

Heughan and Balfe were well ahead in their respective categories at SpoilerTV’s poll. The poll was for most outstanding actor and most outstanding actress, for the performances in 2017.

In the most outstanding actor category, Heughan secured 35 percent of the votes. He was followed by Bob Morley (Bellamy Blake) of “The 100” with around 13 percent of the votes. Some of the other actors in the race were Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen) for “The Arrow,” Iain De Caestecker (Alec Lightwood) for “Agents of SHIELD), Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) for “Lucifer,” and Tim Rozon (Doc Holiday) for “Wynonna Earp.”

In the most outstanding actress category, Balfe also secured 35 percent of the votes and emerged victorious. Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark) came second with around 12 percent of the votes for her performance in “Fear the Walking Dead” series. The other actors nominated in this category were Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) for “Agents of SHIELD,” Floriana Lima (Maggie Sawyer) for “Supergirl,” Lana Parrilla (Regina) for “Once Upon A Time,” and Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak) for “Arrow.”

Now that Heughan and Balfe have won in their respective categories, the two actors will go head-to-head in the final round of voting to determine who will win the ultimate title of SpoilerTV’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year. While the fans of the show may be in a dilemma when it comes to choosing one among the two, on the bright side; no matter who wins the title it will be someone from the “Outlander” TV series.