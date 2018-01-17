'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: Find out who's under the sheet

A new character was introduced in “Outlander” season 4 exclusive scene that aired recently. The fans did not get to see the character because his body was wrapped in a sheet. The following article contains spoilers.

The preview video, which is yet to be officially released online, showed Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) taking a “dead body” with them on a carriage. The Frasers were stopped by a few British soldiers, and their carriage was searched.

As one of the soldiers took a dagger out to check if they are really taking a dead body, instead of a living criminal, Jamie prepared to strike. However, the soldiers were satisfied that this was indeed a dead body, and the Frasers were allowed to go on their way.

For the fans who have only watched the TV series, and haven’t yet read Diana Gabalgon’s book “Drums of Autumn,” this may seem like a dead body they were carrying. However, according to a report by Hollywood Life, the Frasers were actually carrying a live person in the carriage.

The new character in this scene is Stephen Bonnet, played by Ed Speleers. Though the character was alive and well, he didn’t make a sound when the British soldier used his dagger, saving Jamie from becoming a fugitive again.

In the scene the British soldier mentioned a hanging that took place earlier. Stephen was supposed to be hanged at that time with a man named Gavin Hayes, who is one of the survivors of the Battle of Culloden.

Stephen asks for Jamie’s help to get of town in “Drums of Autmn,” and the Scotsman saves his friend by hiding him in a carriage. They managed to escape in the scene because the soldier stabbed the “dead body” in the leg. The pain may have been intense, but it won’t be fatal.