'Outlander' season 5 and 6: Starz having 'productive conversations' for the future

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire. Facebook/ Outlander

There hasn’t been an announcement about “Outlander” being renewed for season 5 and 6, but discussions are currently ongoing to bring more Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) romance and adventure to the fans. The renewal may be announced as soon as there’s a deal in place after the discussions.

The renewal announcement should have been made by this time, especially since the popularity of the TV series gave the network the confidence to renew it for season 3 and 4 pretty quickly. This time around, however, the delay seems to be because Starz and Sony are still busy working out a deal.

Starz CEO and TCA President and CEO Chris Albrecht recently confirmed that their team is currently having “very productive discussions around the future of the show” with executives of Sony, Deadline reports. However, he did not say by when the fans can expect an announcement.

There have been some concerns by the showrunners at Starz after Optimum decided to drop all the shows from the network. So, the fans of the TV series in the US will not be able to see any of the next seasons of the shows from Starz on Optimum. As of this writing, discussions have been ongoing but there’s no deal that has been worked out yet to keep the shows on air in America.

“Outlander” fans need not worry too much about the future of the show at this point. “I wouldn’t worry,” Albrecht said when asked about the renewal. He also pointed out that the show is going “amazingly,” and that there are still ten books to go, suggesting that the intension is to adapt all the books.

“I think our biggest problem will be making sure that we don’t kill Caitriona and Sam along the way, they are working so hard, especially Caitriona, she’s amazing,” Albrecht said. He also added that the two stars deserve all the awards they have received so far.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA on MLK Day: Warriors too good for LeBron James, Cavaliers
2018 Australian Open live stream: Roger Federer vs Aljaz Bedene
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic makes triumphant return from injury
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic makes triumphant return from injury
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 5: Starz and Sony working a deal
‘The Orville’ season 2: Seth MacFarlane to change tone
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 9 preview: Violence in Floki’s land
Selena Gomez’ mother comments about daughter’s reunion with Justin Bieber
'How To Get Away With Murder' season 4 episode 9 spoilers
'HTGAWM’ season 4 episode 9 'He’s Dead' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Melisandre returns one last time
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Carice van Houten filming
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car