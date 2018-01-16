'Outlander' season 5 and 6: Starz having 'productive conversations' for the future

There hasn’t been an announcement about “Outlander” being renewed for season 5 and 6, but discussions are currently ongoing to bring more Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) romance and adventure to the fans. The renewal may be announced as soon as there’s a deal in place after the discussions.

The renewal announcement should have been made by this time, especially since the popularity of the TV series gave the network the confidence to renew it for season 3 and 4 pretty quickly. This time around, however, the delay seems to be because Starz and Sony are still busy working out a deal.

Starz CEO and TCA President and CEO Chris Albrecht recently confirmed that their team is currently having “very productive discussions around the future of the show” with executives of Sony, Deadline reports. However, he did not say by when the fans can expect an announcement.

There have been some concerns by the showrunners at Starz after Optimum decided to drop all the shows from the network. So, the fans of the TV series in the US will not be able to see any of the next seasons of the shows from Starz on Optimum. As of this writing, discussions have been ongoing but there’s no deal that has been worked out yet to keep the shows on air in America.

“Outlander” fans need not worry too much about the future of the show at this point. “I wouldn’t worry,” Albrecht said when asked about the renewal. He also pointed out that the show is going “amazingly,” and that there are still ten books to go, suggesting that the intension is to adapt all the books.

“I think our biggest problem will be making sure that we don’t kill Caitriona and Sam along the way, they are working so hard, especially Caitriona, she’s amazing,” Albrecht said. He also added that the two stars deserve all the awards they have received so far.