'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'

The Doune Castle in Perthshire, which was used as a set for Castle Leoch in Starz tv series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is ongoing in Scotland, but the locations here will be depicting American colonies. Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts shared some updates on the filming, and also expressed his displeasure at the leaked photos from the production sets that have surfaced online in the past few weeks.

It is not easy for the producers to turn locations in Scotland into locations depicting the American colonies, Roberts said in a comment online [see below]. Roberts added that Production Designer Jon Gary Steele and his team have been “masterful” at accomplishing the task.

Roberts said that turning Scotland into American colonies was a big challenge production wise this year. Despite the challenges, the filming is apparently going well. The producer teased that there are many beautiful scenes on the show, both visually and emotionally.

The fans have already seen what kind of work is being done on the sets. Some of the pictures and videos of the cast and crew filming scenes for the next season leaked online, showing the costumes and other aspects of the show. Roberts personally is not happy about the leaks. The producer said that such leaks ruin the story and the surprises that have been planned. “It’s disheartening,” he said.

However, some of the fans disagreed with Roberts and said that the photos and videos from the set help people through Droughtlander. The producer explained that there is a big difference between behind the scenes pictures and shots of them actually filming scenes.

Roberts suggested that if it feels wrong to post a certain picture from the set, which may reveal too much of the plot, then the best thing to do is not share such photos online. The producer conceded that it is very difficult to not look at the photos on social media, especially during Droughtlander.

Turning Scotland into America is no small feat. But @jongarysteele and his team have been (as usual) masterful. https://t.co/xb9uEzcbKl — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) February 22, 2018

This season is a tough one (production-wise) but filming is going very well. Lots of beautiful scenes — both visually and emotionally. https://t.co/qEsQd7yznn — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) February 22, 2018

I’m not a fan of the photos of filming being posted on Twitter and elsewhere. I know everyone is curious but it ruins the story and the surprises. It’s disheartening (for me). https://t.co/bfypJMnhgF — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) February 22, 2018

There’s a difference between BTS photos and photos of us actually filming. A big difference. https://t.co/9CbU55Medz — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) February 22, 2018

I’m not arguing with anyone. I’m stating my opinion on my personal Twitter feed. I just happen to work on outlander. And I’m not trying to change anyone’s mind — I’m too lazy for that. https://t.co/TSLBvv6ugl — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) February 22, 2018

I think that’s it exactly — if it feels wrong to post — it probably is. Because it’s hard not to look once it’s actually on SM. Jeez, who wouldn’t look? We are not made of stone, it’s #Droughtlander after all. I get it. https://t.co/3mol8RFLkT — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) February 22, 2018

No need to apologise. I’m not saying I’m right — I’m saying that I personally don’t like spoilers going out. Some people read the end of a book first. Or eat dessert first. If that works for them that’s cool. This is not right or wrong it’s just how I feel about it. https://t.co/KOLTx7BXo8 — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) February 22, 2018