'Outlander' season 4: Here are some of the extras this year

A casting agency has shared the pictures of some of the actors who will be working as extras in “Outlander” season 4. Meanwhile, new pictures of cast members Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser) and Nell Hudson (Laoghaire MacKenzie) in their respective costumes have surfaced online.

A TV series like “Outlander” is complete only with the hard work of the crew members, the support staff, and the extras. It is the combined effort of the team that makes the love story of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) so rich and enjoyable. The casting agency Real People Casting has shared a picture showing some of the actors who are filming as extras on the show at the moment.

In the picture posted on Facebook the fans can see a diverse group of actors who are a part of the new season. From wee lads to old men, the show needs lots of people in the background.

Meanwhile, new pictures from the production set have leaked online. Pictures of Skelton and Hudson tease the new hairstyles, costumes, and the general look of their respective characters on the show this time around. The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

Brianna will be travelling through time on the show this year. New pictures of Skelton posted on Twitter show the actress covering her new gown with a jacket. But, her dress and her new hairstyle clearly show that Bree is travelling back in time.

The most highly anticipated moment this year is the meeting between Jamie and his daughter. Just as the Print Shop scene was the most eagerly awaited scene of season 3, this time it is the father-daughter meeting.

Apart from meeting her father, it looks like Bree will also meet with Laoghaire. Skelton and Hudson were potted filming together on the set, and a picture posted on Twitter shows the two actresses in between takes.