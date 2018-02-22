'Outlander' season 4: Craigh na Dun scenes filming soon

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 continues in Scotland, and soon they will be filming scenes related to the magical stones of Craigh na Dun. The cast and crew are currently in Culross, where filming is set to wrap soon.

As the sun sets on another day of filming in Scotland, the production crew will pack up and leave Culross soon, according to a post on Twitter. Filming at this location apparently went on late in the evening on the last day there.

The next filming location for the show is said to be near Kinloch Rannoch, a location that has been used in the past to film scenes related to Craigh na Dun. Will Claire (Caitriona Balfe) be forced to travel through time again in the next season? Fans who have read the books by Diana Gabaldon will know who will be travelling through the stones this time around. The plot of the next season is based on the book “Drums of Autumn.”

The plot will mainly focus on the life of Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in the American colonies, but the fans will also get to see familiar characters from Scotland. Nell Hudson (Laoghaire MacKenzie) and Steven Cree (Ian Murray) have been spotted on the sets recently, filming their scenes.

The pictures of Hudson and Cree posted on Twitter show them with silver-white hair and in full costume. Cast member Sophie Skelton (Brianna) was also spotted on the set, and this recent picture on Twitter shows the actress with Hudson.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Filming of at least half of the 13 episodes has already been completed. A trailer of the next season has already been released, and the fans can expect to see more promo material after the filming wraps.