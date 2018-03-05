'Outlander' season 4: Too many applicants cause audition to stop temporarily

Outlander
A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

There was too much excitement at the Clarion Hotel in Sudbury, Canada recently, as a very large number of applicants gathered there to participate in the “Outlander” season 4 casting. The chance to be a part of the show and to get to travel to Scotland was seen by many as an opportunity of a lifetime.

According to a report by Sudbury, hundreds of applicants gathered at the basement lobby of the hotel. The TV series is looking to cast Natives to be a part of the show as extras, so people belonging to the First Nations group eagerly took part in the audition.

People of different age groups came to the audition from nearby communities, and there were people who had travelled from as far away as Toronto to take part in the casting.

The auditions were planned to take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., but the huge response to the advertisement forced the casting team to close down the process at 2 p.m. Some of the people who arrived at 12:30 p.m. reportedly said that they were told the auditions were closed for an hour, so they were forced to wait to fill out the application form.

The long wait for the audition may be difficult for some, but for the fans of the TV series it was time to enjoy the first step in the long process of going to Scotland. Once selected, the producers will pay for the travel  and the hotel accommodations. Besides, the selected applicants will get a chance to be a part of the popular show.

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is currently taking place in Scotland. The plot of the time-travelling show will focus on the lives of the lead characters Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the American Colonies during the 1700s.

