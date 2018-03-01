'Outlander' season 4: Snow day at work

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

There may be some snow in “Outlander” season 4. The filming location that has been chosen this time appears to be covered by snow. Meanwhile, cast member Steven Cree (Ian Murray) is celebrating his birthday, and the cast members wished him and engaged in some hilarious online banter.

Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts has shared a new video online [see below]. The video shows the producer walking through snow to work. It isn’t clear if he was walking to the filming set or to the office.

It is possible that the fans will get to see some snow on the show this year. The plot will focus on Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) building a new home in the American colonies. The Frasers may get to enjoy the winter season in their new home.

Meanwhile, Cree is celebrating his birthday. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis, and the other cast members wished the actor on his birthday. Cree was at his witty best while engaging with the fellow cast members in an online banter.

Just like last year, Heughan joked about Cree’s age while wishing him on his birthday. This time even Balfe joined the joke by saying that Cree was over 50 years old. Cree didn’t back down either, and he was merciless with his jokes [see below].

The cast and crew have already completed over half the filming for the show. There will be 13 episodes in season 4, just as last year, and this is expected to be the norm every year on the show.

The fans have already seen a teaser of “Outlander” season 4, and the next promo may be released as soon as the filming wraps. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, but the show is expected to air some time later this year.

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/Twitter

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

