'Outlander' season 4: Snow day at work

There may be some snow in “Outlander” season 4. The filming location that has been chosen this time appears to be covered by snow. Meanwhile, cast member Steven Cree (Ian Murray) is celebrating his birthday, and the cast members wished him and engaged in some hilarious online banter.

Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts has shared a new video online [see below]. The video shows the producer walking through snow to work. It isn’t clear if he was walking to the filming set or to the office.

It is possible that the fans will get to see some snow on the show this year. The plot will focus on Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) building a new home in the American colonies. The Frasers may get to enjoy the winter season in their new home.

Meanwhile, Cree is celebrating his birthday. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis, and the other cast members wished the actor on his birthday. Cree was at his witty best while engaging with the fellow cast members in an online banter.

Just like last year, Heughan joked about Cree’s age while wishing him on his birthday. This time even Balfe joined the joke by saying that Cree was over 50 years old. Cree didn’t back down either, and he was merciless with his jokes [see below].

The cast and crew have already completed over half the filming for the show. There will be 13 episodes in season 4, just as last year, and this is expected to be the norm every year on the show.

The fans have already seen a teaser of “Outlander” season 4, and the next promo may be released as soon as the filming wraps. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, but the show is expected to air some time later this year.

Wishing a very Murray birthday to the one and only @MrStevenCree! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/82v2Ms51in — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 28, 2018

Thank god there is only one... https://t.co/xVYzxxopMA — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 28, 2018

It’s the special moisturiser. Stuffed cabbage surprise. — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) February 28, 2018

Thank you @SamHeughan ! I literally do not know where the years have gone. Hope you got me a good present this time. Out of date condoms was a bit shit last year. https://t.co/jHBgT34lb9 — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) February 28, 2018

Dearest @MrStevenCree happy 9.5th birthday ______ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 28, 2018

You know it! Stardate 29/2/1980. __ https://t.co/PBe0MQ2lUI — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) February 28, 2018

Happy birthday to the wonderful invention that is @MrStevenCree !! May your wit get ever more wittier and may your scandalous rumours regarding plotlines get ever more scandalouser. _____ oh and may your birthday be freaking awesome! _ — Sophie Skelton (@SkeltonSophie) February 28, 2018

Ps. Ignore @SamHeughan - you don't look a day over 49. _ — Sophie Skelton (@SkeltonSophie) February 28, 2018

Talking of scandalous plot lines, did I tell you the one about me and the ghost of Dougal.....? https://t.co/4pToMTxNDN — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) February 28, 2018

Thanks @Outlander_STARZ ! I look particularly disgusted here & if I remember correctly it’s because @SamHeughan had just dropped a nuclear fart that just about stripped the wood off my wooden leg. https://t.co/IJMqKQtp5p — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) February 28, 2018

And I thought it was special Pan juice. Massaged by #biceps https://t.co/lFgnoRCa4g — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) February 28, 2018