'Outlander': Celebrating World Book Day

By @sachintrivedig on
Diana Gabaldon
A picture of "Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon (left) and Executive Producer of the Starz TV series Ronald D. Moore (right) at the 2013 New York Comic Con. Outlander/ Facebook

The “Outlander” books have been around for nearly two decades now, with the first book being published way back in 1991, and they have had a profound influence on many spheres of life for people, for the Gaelic language and the industries in Scotland. Diana Gabaldon has touched so many hearts across the globe, and now the cast of the TV series are celebrating the author on World Book Day.

World Book Day is generally celebrated on April 23, with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) promoting reading and publishing across the globe. However, the World Book Day is celebrated on March 1 in the UK.

The official Twitter page of the TV series celebrating the work of Gabaldon, which started this whole journey for not only the fans but also the cast and crew members of the show. The Tweet [see below] also asked people to talk about how Gabaldon’s books have influenced their lives.

Among the people who have responded to the tweet are lead cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire). Both the actors have shot up to international fame after the success of the show, and have travelled across the globe to meet the fans.

Balfe said that her whole life changed thanks to the books. Heughan too felt the same way, and added that the books have positively changed the whole country, his friends, and his world. Gabaldon acknowledged the tweets by both the actors [see below].

The headquarters of the TV series is in Scotland, but the cast members of the show have travelled as far as the US and Japan to meet with the fans, and to promote the show. Three seasons of the popular TV series have already aired, and the cast and crew are currently filming season 4.

While the fans wait for the next season to premiere, they can watch the previous seasons again. Sony Pictures at Home UK has released a new trailer of season 3 online [see below].

Credit: Sony Pictures at Home UK/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream: Watch Durban Test online
Roger Federer on ATP GenNext: 'Doubt anyone can win 10 Grand Slams'
LeBron James Free Agency: Cavs star flattered by Philadelphia recruiting
Durban Test: Mitchell Marsh 96 guides Australia to 351
Durban Test: Mitchell Marsh 96 guides Australia to 351
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'The Resident' season 1 episode 6 spoilers
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Zombie threat increases
‘Outlander’ season 4: Steven Cree celebrates birthday
‘Supernatural’ 13x14 recap: Castiel back to his soldier mode in ‘Good Intentions’
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 15 spoilers: Granger's daughter helps NCISLA
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 15 'Liabilities' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 17 'The Athenaeum Allocation' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car