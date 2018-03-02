'Outlander': Celebrating World Book Day

A picture of "Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon (left) and Executive Producer of the Starz TV series Ronald D. Moore (right) at the 2013 New York Comic Con.

A picture of "Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon (left) and Executive Producer of the Starz TV series Ronald D. Moore (right) at the 2013 New York Comic Con. Outlander/ Facebook

The “Outlander” books have been around for nearly two decades now, with the first book being published way back in 1991, and they have had a profound influence on many spheres of life for people, for the Gaelic language and the industries in Scotland. Diana Gabaldon has touched so many hearts across the globe, and now the cast of the TV series are celebrating the author on World Book Day.

World Book Day is generally celebrated on April 23, with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) promoting reading and publishing across the globe. However, the World Book Day is celebrated on March 1 in the UK.

The official Twitter page of the TV series celebrating the work of Gabaldon, which started this whole journey for not only the fans but also the cast and crew members of the show. The Tweet [see below] also asked people to talk about how Gabaldon’s books have influenced their lives.

Among the people who have responded to the tweet are lead cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire). Both the actors have shot up to international fame after the success of the show, and have travelled across the globe to meet the fans.

Balfe said that her whole life changed thanks to the books. Heughan too felt the same way, and added that the books have positively changed the whole country, his friends, and his world. Gabaldon acknowledged the tweets by both the actors [see below].

The headquarters of the TV series is in Scotland, but the cast members of the show have travelled as far as the US and Japan to meet with the fans, and to promote the show. Three seasons of the popular TV series have already aired, and the cast and crew are currently filming season 4.

While the fans wait for the next season to premiere, they can watch the previous seasons again. Sony Pictures at Home UK has released a new trailer of season 3 online [see below].

