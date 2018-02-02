'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: Murtagh will be back with very grey hair

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

After playing a low-key role in the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden, Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) will be back in “Outlander” season 4. Lacroix was spotted on the set recently in full costume, revealing his new look on the show this year. The following article contains spoilers.

Filming is currently ongoing at Cumbernauld Glen, UK. A leaked picture from the production set posted on Instagram shows Lacroix filming with Caitriona Balfe (Claire). With time even Murtagh’s hair has turned grey, and the character will be seen with some very grey hair and beard in the next season.

Murtagh has been largely missing in action lately. This is mostly because the show focused on the friendship between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Lord John Grey (David Berry). Besides, the Scottish warrior had to leave prison early and continue his journey to new locations.

In the next season, Jamie and Claire will live in America, and it looks like they will meet Murtagh there. What is their old friend doing in the colony? Readers will have to wait and watch the show to find out.

A leaked video that shows the filming of a scene has also surfaced on Instagram. The scene shows Claire heading to a pond, presumably to fetch water, and then a tall man that appears to be Murtagh comes in and helps her carry her things back home.

Claire appears to be the only one who has filmed scenes with Murtagh in the pictures. Heughan was not found at the set during the filming of these scenes. The actor is also currently there at the production set, and a picture of him interacting with the fans has been posted on Instagram.

There is also a new character who will be introduced in the next season. A leaked picture of the young actor playing this new character has also leaked on Instagram

