'Outlander' season 4: Rollo is all grown up

The young pups that were cast as Rollo for “Outlander” season 4 made quite a wave when their pictures were released way back in May last year. The pups were the first to be cast for the next season because the producers wanted them to get used to the actors, to make the filming smooth. Now, leaked pictures from the production set show the pups are all grown up, and ready to play the important character.

Leaked pictures from the production set posted on YouTube show a gray-brown dog, active on the production set. Readers should note that two pups were cast to play the role of the important character, and they will both get to work on the relevant scenes, playing the same character.

The identical looking pups have come a long way. The pictures show the dogs all on their own, playing at the filming location. None of the cast members were seen working with the dogs. Fans who have read Diana Gabaldon’s books will know that John Bell (Young Ian) will be the one who will be interacting with the dogs the most.

Bell has been filming his scenes with fellow cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire). Previously leaked pictures from the production set showed the actor busy filming his scenes.

This is not the first time that a dog is playing an important role in the TV series. Fans really loved Mother Hildegarde’s (Frances de la Tour) little dog called Bouton. The dog was very helpful to Claire at L'Hôpital des Anges in Paris, France, thanks to its ability to sniff sickness.

It will be interesting to see how Rollo will manage to win the hearts of the fans in “Outlander” season 4. Filming is currently ongoing, and the show is set to premiere some time later this year.