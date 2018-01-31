'Outlander' season 4: Leaked video from production shows the natives

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online. After the cottage in the woods, the new pictures show some of the natives that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will encounter in America. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Some of the pictures posted in a video on YouTube are relatively old ones that show the filming locations, and Balfe walking with some of the crew members on the set. The fans may have also seen the cottage, tents, and other structures that have been built by the production crew. The pictures also show Heughan in his new costume.

Some of the new pictures that have leaked in the video show the cast members filming at night. Jamie appears to have met Young Ian (John Bell), whose fate was unknown after the shipwreck.

The pictures also show some of the natives, carrying bows and arrows and rifles of the colonial era. The natives appear to be a threat that the Frasers will have to face, along with the Redcoats.

The natives have their heads partly shaved, leaving only a small portion of hair at the back. One of the men has coloured his hair red and looks menacing with his rifle.

One of the scenes that was filmed here showed two characters riding their horses. It isn’t clear if this is the Frasers, but the one on the right certainly appears to be Jamie with his tricorn hat.

The video also shows some of the set locations that have been built for the show. A picture of an estate shows a cart and barrels as set pieces. A picture of the grand building of one of the estates can also be seen. The lights are focussed on the front portion of this building, suggesting that filming took place here.

Jamie’s interactions with some important characters can also be seen, but the pictures are a little blurry.