'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona filming in the woods

A behind-the-scenes video from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 has surfaced online. The cast and crew are currently filming deep in the woods in Scotland, and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) was spotted in her new costume.

Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will build a home in America. Since the house was built during the colonial period, it will be in the wilderness. A video posted on Twitter shows Balfe making her way back to her car from a filming location that’s deep in the woods.

The fans of the TV series generally visit the production sets to catch a glimpse of the actors. Balfe stopped to say hello to the fans, and thanked them for coming all the way to visit the set and watch the cast and crew filming.

The video doesn’t show the actress doing any of the actual filming, but the fans can catch a glimpse of at least part of her new costume. Just like when Claire was in Scotland, her clothes this time around will mostly be of earth colours, rather than the opulent dresses she wore in France or during the party at the Governor’s palace. The actress will continue to show a hint of grey hair on the show.

It appears to be very cold at the location where they are filming at the moment. All the crew members can be seen wearing caps and jackets. While Balfe also bundled up with a thick jacket, she was the only one in the video that wasn’t wearing a cap.

More pictures from this production set, showing Balfe and the other crew members can be seen at the JustJared website. Fellow cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) wasn’t spotted on the set in the video or in the pictures.

Meanwhile, Co-executive Producer Maril Davis will be heading to Scotland soon. Davis revealed that this is her first big trip in 2018 for “Outlander” season 4.

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter