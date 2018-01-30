'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona filming in the woods

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of actress Caitriona Balfe as Claire in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A behind-the-scenes video from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 has surfaced online. The cast and crew are currently filming deep in the woods in Scotland, and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) was spotted in her new costume.

Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will build a home in America. Since the house was built during the colonial period, it will be in the wilderness. A video posted on Twitter shows Balfe making her way back to her car from a filming location that’s deep in the woods.

The fans of the TV series generally visit the production sets to catch a glimpse of the actors. Balfe stopped to say hello to the fans, and thanked them for coming all the way to visit the set and watch the cast and crew filming.

The video doesn’t show the actress doing any of the actual filming, but the fans can catch a glimpse of at least part of her new costume. Just like when Claire was in Scotland, her clothes this time around will mostly be of earth colours, rather than the opulent dresses she wore in France or during the party at the Governor’s palace. The actress will continue to show a hint of grey hair on the show.

It appears to be very cold at the location where they are filming at the moment. All the crew members can be seen wearing caps and jackets. While Balfe also bundled up with a thick jacket, she was the only one in the video that wasn’t wearing a cap.

More pictures from this production set, showing Balfe and the other crew members can be seen at the JustJared website. Fellow cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) wasn’t spotted on the set in the video or in the pictures.

Meanwhile, Co-executive Producer Maril Davis will be heading to Scotland soon. Davis revealed that this is her first big trip in 2018 for “Outlander” season 4.

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday
NBA Trade Deadline: Kristaps Porzingis urges Knicks to make moves
NBA Trade News: Detroit Pistons acquire Blake Griffin in blockbuster deal
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick shares picture from set
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: How Luke may be alive
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures suggest huge Cersei twist
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell war scene
'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona filming in the woods
‘Outlander’ season 4: Video from the production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car