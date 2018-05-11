'Outlander' season 4: Richard Rankin's horse is a 'diva'

Roger (Richard Rankin) will get his very own steed in “Outlander” season 4, and the horse is a “diva” on the production set. Rankin shared a picture online of the horse getting ready.

Rankin is working with a majestic white horse on the production set, and he shared a picture of the horse online [see below]. The picture shows a pure white horse wearing some warm covering that will shield it from the cold weather and the occasional rain that the other cast members have to endure.

“My Girl having her feet done,” Rankin joked in his post. The actor also added that the horse was a “diva” and “Princess Pedicure.”

“I trust this is the Platinum Package...?” the actor jokingly wrote in the picture, along with a tiara drawn on the head of the horse. The picture appears to have been taken at the stables where the horses are prepared, or pampered, for the show.

The Starz TV series has won much praise for the attention to detail and the quality of the sets, apart from the excellent scripts and some fabulous acting. From the new picture it is clear that the animals that are used for the show also get the best treatment.

Working with horses is common for the show, but why is Rankin getting one? There are cars in the time period in which Roger is in, but circumstances on the show will force him to choose the alternate mode of transport. What are these circumstances? The fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book series will know the answer to that. The rest of the fans will have to wait to find out for sure.

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will continue to work with horses. Previously released pictures from the production [see below] set show Balfe working with some of the horses.

Credit: Richard Rankin/ Twitter

Credit: Outlander/ Instagram